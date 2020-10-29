Corona crop circles

Every year, the Eickhoff vegetable farm in Soest city, Germany, creates a labyrinth in a maize field featuring a motif inspired by current events.

This year, the motif is - no prizes for guessing - a shape of the coronavirus. According to their website, the corn maze can be explored from the beginning of August to the end of October, and is an experience for both the young and old.

Preparations for the rural playground start early in the year, with the cutting of the hedges taking place sometime in summer.

Explorers set off with an aerial photo of the structure in hand as a guide.

The Eickhoffs told German daily Soester Anzeiger that the trick is to just start running and see where the path leads. They believe that those who swiftly roam through the system of paths should complete the maze in an hour, or at most two.