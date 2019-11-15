Cops learn quake drill by the book

Police officers taking part in a nationwide earthquake and tsunami drill, in Manila, Philippines, yesterday.

The drill aimed to enhance the emergency response of citizens during a disaster. According to local media reports, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged people to take part in the drills, days after the island of Mindanao was struck by earthquakes.

As the country is prone to strong earthquakes and tsunamis, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said the public should prepare and properly respond to these "sudden-onset events", the Manila Bulletin reported.

All coastal areas in the Philippines can be affected by tsunamis generated mostly by under-the-sea earthquakes, sometimes by submarine landslides or volcanic eruptions.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, which hit Mindoro in 1994.