For Subscribers
Cooling respite
Published:1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
In a respite from the summer heat, two Palestinian boys cool off in a tiny bathtub on the outskirts of the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
Located about 2km from the Mediterranean coast, the camp was established to shelter about 35,000 refugees of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2021, with the headline 'Cooling respite'. Subscribe