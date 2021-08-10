Cooling respite

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a respite from the summer heat, two Palestinian boys cool off in a tiny bathtub on the outskirts of the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Located about 2km from the Mediterranean coast, the camp was established to shelter about 35,000 refugees of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2021, with the headline 'Cooling respite'. Subscribe
Topics: 