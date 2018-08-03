Cool way to train for ice swimming

The idea of swimming in sub-zero temperatures may give many the shivers. However, a group of ice swimmers were game enough to take a dip in minus 0.2 deg C water on Wednesday in an underground cave system that lies below the Hintertux Glacier Ski Resort in Austria.

The group had been invited by the Austrian Ice Swimming Association for three days of training in the Natural Ice Palace, a network of caves and tunnels located at a height of 3,250m above sea level.

The swimmers, each armed with only a pair of goggles, a cap and a standard swimming costume, were able to spend an average of two to four minutes in the freezing water as they swam a distance of up to 75m, reported EPA-EFE.

The Natural Ice Palace attracts between 400 and 600 visitors daily, where they can go on dry guided tours. The cave complex was discovered by accident in 2007 by alpine guide Roman Erler.