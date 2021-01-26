Cool under a blanket of clouds

Singapore woke up under the blanket of a curious cloud formation on Sunday morning.

The skies over several parts of the island were covered in patches of fluffy altocumulus clouds.

These mid-level clouds can consist of both water droplets and ice crystals.

They typically form at altitudes of 2km to 7km, appearing as layers or waves of rounded cloudlets.

According to the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore, altocumulus clouds in the tropics usually come from the remnants of a convective system such as a thunderstorm.

They do not usually produce rain, but they often signal a coming change in the weather.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.