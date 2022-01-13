Contemporary Issues Stories Winner

The people of Sakha, a republic in the far north-east of the Russian Federation, live in a remote area with extreme weather conditions: temperatures can drop as low as -50 deg C in winter.

Although Sakha, which is also known as Yakutia, extends over more than three million square kilometres, its population numbers barely 950,000 people, around 50 per cent of which are ethnic Sakha (or Yakuts).

Art has become a way of showcasing and preserving Sakha culture, traditions and stories.

Cinema has flourished there since the 1990s. Around seven to 10 feature films are shot a year, by a local movie industry light-heartedly dubbed "Sakhawood".

Genres range from romantic comedies and crime movies to fairy tales and local legends. Most movies are made in the Yakut language, and subtitled in Russian.

Production budgets range from US$12,000 (S$16,300) to US$120,000. Many actors have no professional training, although some have worked in theatre, and directors and camera crew frequently attend film school in Moscow or elsewhere.

The films are enormously popular locally but have also met wider success. In recent years, Sakha cinema has been represented in film festivals in Finland and South Korea, among others, and the films have picked up numerous awards.