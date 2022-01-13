World Press Photo 2021

Contemporary Issues Stories Winner

Updated
Published
1 min ago

The people of Sakha, a republic in the far north-east of the Russian Federation, live in a remote area with extreme weather conditions: temperatures can drop as low as -50 deg C in winter.

Although Sakha, which is also known as Yakutia, extends over more than three million square kilometres, its population numbers barely 950,000 people, around 50 per cent of which are ethnic Sakha (or Yakuts).

Art has become a way of showcasing and preserving Sakha culture, traditions and stories.

Cinema has flourished there since the 1990s. Around seven to 10 feature films are shot a year, by a local movie industry light-heartedly dubbed "Sakhawood".

Genres range from romantic comedies and crime movies to fairy tales and local legends. Most movies are made in the Yakut language, and subtitled in Russian.

Production budgets range from US$12,000 (S$16,300) to US$120,000. Many actors have no professional training, although some have worked in theatre, and directors and camera crew frequently attend film school in Moscow or elsewhere.

The films are enormously popular locally but have also met wider success. In recent years, Sakha cinema has been represented in film festivals in Finland and South Korea, among others, and the films have picked up numerous awards. 

A film crew shooting the second part of The Old Beyberikeen With Five Cows, which is based on an old folktale, in Sakha, Russian Federation, on Aug 6, 2019. The first part of the film, directed by Mr Konstantin Timofeev, was a top ten box office hit earlier in 2019. PHOTO © Alexey Vasilyev, Russia
Twins Semyon and Stepan performing the roles of dulgancha, mythical swamp creatures, in The Old Beyberikeen With Five Cows, in Sakha, Russian Federation, on Aug 9, 2019. It is their first part in a film. Title: Sakhawood © Alexey Vasilyev, Russia
Ms Isabella Nikolaeva, renowned in Sakha for her theatre roles, preparing to appear in the historical comedy Hurried, based on the classic drama by Yakut writer Nikolai Neustroev, in Sakha, Russian Federation, on Sep 3, 2019. PHOTO © Alexey Vasilyev, Russia
Director Stepan Burnashev (right) rehearsing with lead actor Fedot Lvov in Khara Khaar (Black Snow), a drama about life in the North, how relationships deteriorate due to constant competition and the desire to earn more money, and the problems of modern society, in Sakha, Russian Federation, on March 12, 2019. PHOTO © Alexey Vasilyev, Russia

