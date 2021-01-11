Contemporary Issues Singles Winner

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference, or Idex, is the biggest defence exhibition and conference in the Middle East, and one of the biggest arms trade fairs in the world.

No official attendance figures are released, but according to United Arab Emirates state media, the event was expected to draw 1,200 global defence specialists, 1,235 exhibitors and more than 105,000 visitors. Attendees include defence ministers, military chiefs of staff and key government decision makers, who interact in conference halls, social events and back-office meetings.

War is staged in an artificial environment where mannequins and screen images take the place of real people, and with outdoor demonstrations and daily choreographed battle displays on water.



A businessman locking away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of an exhibition day at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Feb 18, 2019. PHOTO: © NIKITA TERYOSHIN, RUSSIA

