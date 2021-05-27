Concrete in bloom

Little Island, a new, free public park in Hudson River Park in New York City, is built on 132 huge concrete “tulips” installed on pillars on the banks of the river.

The US$260 million (S$346 million) floating park, which opened last week, houses a 687-seat amphitheatre that will host arts programmes from next month.

Landscape designer Signe Nielsen, who is responsible for the park’s giant flowerpot design containing more than 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, said that she wanted visitors to “leave the city, the traffic, and come into a space and just be surprised”.

The opening of the park, which can be accessed by two pedestrian bridges, follows the lifting of most of New York’s coronavirus restrictions last week, when more than 60 per cent of the 8.4 million population had received at least one dose of vaccine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE