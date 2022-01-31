Concrete giants

Size plays a big part when it comes to the Tuas mega port project.

Phase one of land reclamation works alone occupies 414ha, an area equivalent to 773 football fields. This phase was completed at the end of last November, six years after the works commenced.

There will be four phases in total.

Tuas Port, slated to be completed in the 2040s, will sit on 1,337ha of land, roughly twice the size of Ang Mo Kio town.

The port is expected to be the largest fully automated container terminal in the world then.

It will be able to accommodate mega container vessels that can carry close to 24,000 20-foot-long containers on board.

During the process of reclaiming the land, a mega ingredient is used - caissons, or prefabricated concrete structures each weighing around 15,000 tonnes and measuring up to 28m. That is as heavy as 25 jumbo jets and as high as 10 storeys.

Once sunk into the seabed, they are filled with rocks and sand, and serve as a retaining structure for the port to be built on.

Each caisson is constructed at a casting yard at the corner of the port, and takes about one week to build.

A total of 221 caissons were used in phase one, while 227 will be used for the second phase.

The Straits Times Picture Desk follows the process of caisson construction for phase two, on land and at sea.