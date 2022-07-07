Coming in haute

A model in an ostrich-feathered silver bodysuit strutting down the catwalk in Italian brand Giambattista Valli's 10th-anniversary fashion show, held in the Place Vendome as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Rome-born designer trotted out more than 50 looks from his namesake brand's Women's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection against a backdrop of metallic party balloons with cartoonish designs. His signature voluminous tulle was on full display in an array of colourful, summer-ready ensembles.

Among the show's guests were Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, socialite Olivia Palermo, English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and luxury conglomerate Kering's chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Pinault family holds a stake in Giambattista Valli through its investment company Groupe Artemis, which was founded by French billionaire Francois Pinault in 1992.

The company also owns the auction house Christie's, the Chateau Latour vineyard, French weekly Le Point and the Stade Rennais Football Club, among other assets.

