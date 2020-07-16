Comet's 2020 Earth odyssey

A comet has been captured on camera streaking across the sky over Stonehenge in England.

Comet Neowise has been spotted by stargazers across the United Kingdom and around the world as it heads past Earth.

It was discovered in late March and became one of the few comets in the 21st century that could be seen with the naked eye as it approached the Sun.

The comet will be closest to Earth next Thursday but will still be about 103 million km away.

The interplanetary iceberg will be visible throughout this month in the Northern Hemisphere, moving in a westerly direction across the sky.

From the middle of the month, it will be visible low in the sky towards the north, throughout the night. It will then head out of sight as it travels back to the outer solar system.