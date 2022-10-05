Home In Focus

Comeback skid

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix made its return to Marina Bay for the first time since 2019. This year's three-day event from Sept 30 to Oct 2 set a new attendance record with 302,000 spectators, up from the previous high of 300,000 for the 2008 inaugural race. The wet and wild finale saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez claiming the Singapore chequered flag for the first time. With a seven-year deal signed in January, the night race is set to remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2028. As Singapore headed back on track, The Straits Times photojournalists captured the colour and offbeat moments to mark a post-pandemic race that was filled with drama, mishaps and unpredictability.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2022, with the headline Comeback skid. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top