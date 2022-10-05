Comeback skid

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix made its return to Marina Bay for the first time since 2019. This year's three-day event from Sept 30 to Oct 2 set a new attendance record with 302,000 spectators, up from the previous high of 300,000 for the 2008 inaugural race. The wet and wild finale saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez claiming the Singapore chequered flag for the first time. With a seven-year deal signed in January, the night race is set to remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2028. As Singapore headed back on track, The Straits Times photojournalists captured the colour and offbeat moments to mark a post-pandemic race that was filled with drama, mishaps and unpredictability.