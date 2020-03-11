Colours of spring festivity

Streets in India saw an explosion of colours yesterday, as revellers smeared in coloured powder celebrated Holi, the spring festival of colours.

Traditionally celebrated across India, South Asia and among the Indian diaspora as the spring equinox approaches, the Hindu celebration symbolises the triumph of good over evil and commemorates new beginnings.

Typically, participants of all ages take to the streets to celebrate, launching coloured water balloons in the air and throwing coloured powders at one another.

A CNN online report stated that though colourful crowds were seen taking to the streets of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh this year, growing fears of the coronavirus meant the turnout was not as large as usual.