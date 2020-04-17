Colours of safe living

Members of the public could be seen sporting masks of various shapes, sizes and colours on Wednesday, the ninth day since circuit breaker measures started on April 7.

The brightly patterned masks added a splash of colour amid the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak, while helping to protect the community.

On Tuesday, the authorities announced that it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask if they have to go out.

While surgical masks are fluid-resistant and able to filter bacteria more effectively, reusable masks made of cloth or paper can still serve as a form of basic protection.

Dr Teo Tee Hui, council member of The Institution of Engineers Singapore, who is also a senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, said the government-issued reusable masks, which are made of cotton, provide between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of filtration efficiency.

Therefore, it is highly advisable to wear these masks.

He added that to significantly reduce the risk of spreading the virus, it is important that the majority of the population wear masks.