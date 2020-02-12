Colourful respite from erratic weather

It has been a warm and wet month for Singapore thus far. But after several days of erratic weather, which saw alternating intervals of rain and sunshine, Singaporeans were treated to the spectacular sight of a rainbow sweeping across the sky yesterday evening after torrential showers in various parts of the island.

As the prevailing north-east monsoon season continues, with low-level winds blowing from the north-west or north-east, thundery showers interspersed with periods of sunshine can be expected to persist for the rest of the week, though rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be below normal over most parts of the island.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.