Colourful festival ends with a splash

As the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end yesterday, an idol of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha was immersed into water in the Indian city of Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The festival celebrates the birthday of the elephant-headed deity, who is revered as the symbol of wisdom and prosperity.

In many parts of India, the festival is celebrated over 11 days.

This year, it started on Sept 2, when devotees welcomed the deity to earth for his 10-day "visit" with ornate clay idols.

On the 11th day, the idols were taken on a grand procession along city streets and immersed in a nearby body of water to signify Lord Ganesha's return to his home, believed to be in Mount Kailash.