Photographer Danny Shepherd captured a full double rainbow from a Peak District summit in England.

He took the photo from Mam Tor in Derbyshire on Sunday morning, describing the view over the village of Edale as a "one-in-a million colour party". It lasted for about 20 minutes.

Mr Shepherd, who has been taking pictures in the national park for 20 years, said the view from the hilltop is always amazing, but this is the first time he has seen anything like this.

"I've not seen a rainbow cover Mam Tor this way before," he said. "(It was) pretty mind-blowing, to see both ends and it cover Edale.

"When this happened, I was like a kid in a sweet shop."

Mr Paul Mullins saw the same rainbow from Winnats Pass. He said: "As soon as I saw it, I had to capture the picture.

"I'm a keen hiker - I got up early to set off from Barnsley to make it in time for the sunrise.

"I was hoping for a good sunrise, which I got, but the rainbow was an incredible surprise."

