Colour blocking

A light art installation added a dash of rainbow colours to a stairwell at Block 811 French Road in Jalan Besar for about 90 minutes from 10pm last Saturday.

The work is by Singaporean artist Lee Wei Lieh, founder of elusive art collective Very Small Exhibition.

His light art installations, which usually last no more than three hours, are part of the Very Momentary Exhibition series. The showcase aims to celebrate ordinary public spaces by transforming the existing lighting in these spaces into a rainbow spectrum.

Lee, who has attracted a niche following on Instagram for his guerilla art installations, has an ongoing light art show at the Malay Heritage Centre. The exterior of the building in Sultan Gate is lit up every night till Nov 30, from 6 to 10pm.