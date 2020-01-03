Cold comfort in mid winter

A man tried his luck with fishing yesterday at a frozen waterfall in the Drang area of Tangmarg, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley is in the grip of an intense cold wave, which has resulted in frozen water bodies and water supply lines.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chillai Kalan" (major cold), the 40-day harshest period of winter when the snowfall is most intense and frequent, and temperatures drop considerably. It began on Dec 21, and ends on Jan 31.

This is followed by a 20-day-long "Chillai Khurd" (small cold) and a 10-day-long "Chillai Bachha" (baby cold), which ends on March 2.

According to an online report by the Press Trust of India, an official of the Meteorological Department said Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 6.2 deg C last Saturday night, one of the coldest nights of the season so far in the city.