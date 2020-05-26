Coastal city hit by wild weather

A dust storm hit the seaside city of Geraldton and strong winds sent waves crashing into its shores as Western Australia faced wild weather on Sunday.

The storm downed trees and left tens of thousands of people without power in the state. Emergency services began clean-up efforts yesterday, after some of the worst weather in a decade.

Wind speeds of up to 132kmh, the strongest May gusts in 15 years, were registered yesterday at Cape Leeuwin, one of the state's most south-westerly points.

Some 50,000 customers were without power due to storm-related blackouts, as the remnants of Cyclone Mangga hit a cold front and brought squalling rain and emergency-level storm warnings to the south of the state.

Over 390 calls for assistance had been made to the state's emergency services since Sunday, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services told ABC Radio.

REUTERS