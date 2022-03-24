Clouds on the horizon

The tips of skyscrapers peeking through a thick grey sea of fog which settled over Hong Kong on Tuesday, captured on camera by a crowd of shutterbugs.

The mood in the city has been as gloomy as the weather, with many residents frustrated by the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Hong Kong is currently looking to amend travel restrictions that have largely sealed off the international business and tourism hub for two years, to the growing anger of residents and businesses.

The city's fifth wave of Covid-19, which began in late December last year, has logged more than 5,900 fatalities in the city of 7.4 million people.

Residents of elderly care homes accounted for 60 per cent of these deaths, and almost 90 per cent of fatalities in the fifth wave did not have two jabs.

Of the total deaths, about 3,800 patients, or 66 per cent, were over the age of 80. Of this age group, 74 per cent were unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Hong Kong has recorded more than a million infections and over 6,100 deaths.

In recent weeks, it registered the most deaths per million people globally.