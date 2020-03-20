Clear waters delight beleaguered Venice

Venice is enjoying crystal clear waters in its world-famous canals due to a lack of debris from tourists and near-zero boat traffic under Italy's ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The clear waters are a tiny bright spot in the beleaguered but beautiful city, whose economy has been virtually wiped out since tourists fled the area last month.

Since March 9, the city - like the rest of Italy - has been a so-called "red zone", with hotels, restaurants, cafes and most businesses shuttered, and residents ordered to stay inside and avoid travel.

That has had a drastic effect on the normally polluted waters, where speedboats churn up mud, and discarded plastic and other garbage from tourists float.

Images of the change were first posted on a Facebook group called Venezia Pulita, with residents sharing photos of tiny fish swimming in the water and birds enjoying the lack of boat traffic in the city's canals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE