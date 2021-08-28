Chugging through the clouds

Train to the Clouds, or Tren a las Nubes, is a train service in Salta province, Argentina. It was originally built for transport, but is now a heritage railway train for tourists.

The third-highest passenger railway in the world at more than 4,000m above sea level, this slow train makes for a spectacular experience as it moves at a leisurely pace from San Antonio de los Cobres to the end point at Viaducto La Polvorilla in a three-hour ride.

The unhurried pace of the train gives passengers the chance to snap photos of the spectacular landscape of Salta, which is known for undulating hills formed from centuries of sediment that give it an amazing layering of colours and textures.

