Christmas gathering

Large camel and sheep cardboard sculptures depict the nativity scene and birth of Jesus Christ at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Queenstown in a photograph taken last Saturday.

The ''Searching For Hope'' Cardboard Sculptures Exhibition, which ends today, is on from 11am to 9pm.

At any one time, only 30 people are allowed at the venue due to safe distancing measures.

The exhibition is about the wise men who rode on camels while observing the stars. They travelled a long way from the East and eventually found baby Jesus.

Pastor Moses Ng, 48, invited Mr Bartholomew Ting, 41, Singapore's only full-time cardboard sculptor, to design and install the exhibition.

There are three camels and more than 180 sheep on display. The largest camel sculpture is 3.3m tall and each sheep sculpture can take 30kg. Children are allowed to sit on the sheep

The exhibition took about 30 hours over six days to set up with the help of church members and staff. The sculptures will be donated to charity at the end of the exhibition.

The camels' coat colours range from yellow to red - after going through trying conditions such as dust and sand storms. However, the blue coating represents hope - the colour of water - which is essential for survival.

