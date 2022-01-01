Chinese New Year comes roaring in

A worker sets up tiger-themed Chinese New Year decorations in Singapore’s Chinatown on Tuesday.

This year, the Chinatown Festival Organising Committee is collaborating with the World Wildlife Fund and Temenggong Artists-in- Residence to put up festive decorations.

Under the partnership, homegrown artists were invited to paint tiger sculptures to promote global animal conservation and protection of the environment. These will be displayed around Chinatown from Jan 7 to 26.

Also, Covid-19 or not, the annual street light-up goes on. This year’s is designed by students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

It features sculptured lanterns of tigers and their cubs, growing from strength to strength, and expresses hopes that Singapore will stay united and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

There will also be a decorative centrepiece between New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street which features a family of tigers, signifying reunion, harmony and prosperity.

Catch the street light-up daily from 7pm to midnight from Jan 7 to March 2, along New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street and South Bridge Road.