Chinese New Year cliffhanger

PHOTO: XINHUA
Published: 
52 min ago

Tourists in China took the Spring Festival celebrations to new heights on Wednesday by scaling the rock face at the Feilada Rock Climbing Base of Jigong Mountain.

The mountain is located in Huaping township of Jianshi county, in the Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China's Hubei province.

There are three rock-climbing routes spanning 650m, 850m and 900m. These attract rock-climbing enthusiasts not only during the festive season, but also year round.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2019, with the headline 'Chinese New Year cliffhanger'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 