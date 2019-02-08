Chinese New Year cliffhanger

Tourists in China took the Spring Festival celebrations to new heights on Wednesday by scaling the rock face at the Feilada Rock Climbing Base of Jigong Mountain.

The mountain is located in Huaping township of Jianshi county, in the Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China's Hubei province.

There are three rock-climbing routes spanning 650m, 850m and 900m. These attract rock-climbing enthusiasts not only during the festive season, but also year round.