Chiang Mai lights up for festival

About a thousand paper lanterns were released in Chiang Mai on Sunday, during the full moon of the 12th month of the traditional Thai lunar calendar, China's CGTN news website reported.

It was part of the Yi Peng festival, which is celebrated in northern Thailand and marks the end of the rainy season and the start of winter.

Locals in the region believe that releasing the lanterns is a way to pay respect to Buddha and ward off bad karma.

The festival usually draws large crowds of tourists, CGTN said.

But with borders closed due to the pandemic, several events in and around the city were scaled down.

One event near the city that usually draws about 6,000 people over two days ran this year for only one night, with 1,500 attendees.

Yi Peng coincides with the Loy Krathong festival, when Thais release small baskets made of banana leaves and flowers in rivers to thank the Goddess of Water.

