Cherry blossoms blooming in the Dome

With the unseasonably warm weather in February, 10 Fukubana cherry blossom trees in the Flower Dome are already in bloom ahead of Gardens by the Bay's Sakura Matsuri festival, which begins on Saturday.

Sakura Matsuri, which means "cherry blossom festival" in Japanese, will run until March 31, and includes a floral display showcasing 30 varieties of cherry blossoms through-out the duration of the display.

The festival will also feature cultural programmes, such as a Japanese tea ceremony, a sparrow dance performance and a Wadaiko Japanese drum performance, among others.

Visitors can also look forward to the Nippon Street fair, as well as an anime-themed weekend, where there will be celebrity cosplayers, popular Anisong artists and Japanese pop culture performances.