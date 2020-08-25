Check into city's cultural scene

Outside the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) one can easily spot a giant artwork by artist Heman Chong.

The mural features a repeating, enlarged QR code, a familiar sight to all amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled Safe Entry, the work is part of the Walking In The City series staged by SAM, which features contemporary artworks on the museum buildings' perimeter hoardings as SAM currently undergoes its first major renovation since 1996.

The title of the artwork references SafeEntry, the national digital check-in system that is part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19. The system makes use of QR codes which people scan to check in and out of places like shopping centres and supermarkets, to help the authorities with contact tracing.

The original QR code used in the mural links to a video of the artist on a long walk in Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on April 16, the 10th day of Singapore's circuit breaker.

The hour-long video, posted on his Ambient Walking YouTube channel, was recorded before the terminal was closed for renovation, paralleling the ongoing refresh of SAM behind the hoarding.

The artwork is on view until Dec 6.