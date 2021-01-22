Changing view on the world

Called The World Turned Upside Down, this large political globe sits outside the Saw Swee Hock Student Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science in Britain.

Measuring 4m in diameter, the sculpture by artist Mark Wallinger shows nation states and their borders, but with a simple twist - they are all inverted.

Most of the landmasses are now on the "bottom" hemisphere, with countries and cities relabelled to match the new orientation.

Wallinger created the work to reflect the spirit of progressive inquiry that has characterised the university since its inception.

The sculpture was unveiled by the prize-winning artist in March 2019.