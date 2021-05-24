Changi Airport to segregate workers into 3 risk-based zones: How it works

Changi Airport Group will segregate some 14,000 airport workers into three distinct zones, with strict measures to ensure the 4,400 workers in the highest-risk zone are protected from Covid-19 and isolated from other staff and the public.

Published
38 min ago
Travellers walk to the departure hall from Zone 3 on May 24, 2021.
Flight crew enter the departure check-in area in Zone 3 from the drop-off area at Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
From Zone 3, staff enter Zone 2 at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
To prevent intermingling between outbound and inbound passengers, staff are stationed at certain points to set up barricades and to direct human traffic when there are people arriving.
Changi Airport staff at Zone 1 of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
A Changi Airport staff ushers passengers to the arrival hall from an inbound flight at Terminal 3 on 24 May, 2021.
A Changi Airport staff at Zone 1 of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
Changi Airport staff throw away their personal protective equipment at a doffing station before proceeding to the rest area at Zone 1 of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
The Zone 1 rest area of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
After taking a rest, staff working in Zone 1 don a new set of personal protective equipment at Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
After taking a rest, staff working in Zone 1 don a new set of personal protective equipment and place their phones and staff passes in a ziplock bag at Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
From Zone 1, passengers on arrival are ushered to Zone 3 by staff wearing personal protective equipment at Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
From Zone 1, passengers on arrival are ushered to Zone 3 by staff at Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.
