Chance to catch elusive sunshine

Make hay while the sun shines.

That seems to be one resident's mission - snatching the opportunity to catch a few hours of sunlight in the morning to dry two pieces of clothing from the window of his Housing Board flat in Ghim Moh Road on Wednesday.

Wednesday and yesterday's better weather, which saw pockets of clear skies, was a rarity in a month that has been inundated by heavy rain and seen low temperatures.

The rain here and in the surrounding region is the result of the wet phase of the north-east monsoon season, which is expected to last until next month.

The National Environment Agency said the rest of this month will see moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoons, with some extending into the evenings.