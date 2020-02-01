Chameleon's tiny surprise

Three "fingertip-size" bearded pygmy chameleons have hatched at Britain's Chester Zoo, the BBC reported on Thursday.

One of them is so small that it can fit on a pencil, but the species can grow to be about 8cm long.

They can be found only in the coastal forests of Tanzania and are known to change colour to blend in with their surroundings.

However, not much else is known about these chameleons, which are one of Africa's smallest reptiles.

With the success of the hatchlings, experts at the Chester Zoo hope to set up a conservation breeding programme for the species.

The hatchlings are now being cared for in a special, behind-the-scenes rearing facility at the zoo.