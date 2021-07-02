Catwalk for every body

French model Caroline Ida Ours (top, far left) was among those who took to the runway at The All Sizes Catwalk event (top right and left) on Sunday in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The All Sizes Catwalk, a collective of plus-size models founded
French model Caroline Ida Ours (above) was among those who took to the runway at The All Sizes Catwalk event on Sunday in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The All Sizes Catwalk, a collective of plus-size models founded by Ms Georgia Stein (above), gathered models of all sizes and origins, both professional and amateur, for the event that aims to promote self-acceptance.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

