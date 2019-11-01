Catch the golden flowers in bloom

Bright yellow flowers are blooming on golden penda trees all over Singapore.

Also known as Xanthostemon chrysanthus, this one at the HortPark in Hyderabad Road, off Alexandra Road, attracted several admirers yesterday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the National Parks Board (NParks) said the flowering of the golden penda trees is believed to be induced by a sudden drop in temperature which may have been brought about by the recent showers.

NParks added that golden penda trees, with their bright ornamental flowers, can also be found in Alexandra Road; near Tavistock Park Playground, in Ang Mo Kio Ave 3; near Serangoon Garden Circus; in Mei Hwan Road, off Ang Mo Kio Ave 1; in Clover Way, in Bishan; and Jalan Tiong in Tiong Bahru.

The golden penda is native to Australia and was introduced to Singapore in 1982 from Cairns, where it is the flora emblem.