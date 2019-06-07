Castle of sand reaches for the clouds

Building a sandcastle is not always child's play.

This giant, standing at 17.66m tall, now holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest sandcastle.

A team of artists, using a digger and a crane, started work on it last month in Binz, Germany.

Completed this week, it beat the previous record of 16.68m.

The intricate castle was sculpted out of a cone of sand that measured 27m at its base, and uses several tonnes of sand.

Led by organiser Thomas van Dungen, the team that built the sandcastle included artists from the Netherlands, Russia, Hungary, Latvia and Poland.

Mr van Dungen had previously tried to beat the world record two years ago, but that attempt failed when the structure collapsed shortly before it was completed.

Visitors can see the world's tallest sandcastle at the Sand Sculpture Festival in Binz, which runs until November.