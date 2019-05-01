Cardboard metropolis

A visitor posing for a photo in the centre of an artwork featuring a metropolis made of cardboard, on display at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila last Friday.

The artwork, titled Here, There, Everywhere: Project Another Country, is the latest piece by artist couple Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan, who are based in Brisbane, Australia.

Commissioned by the Mao Jihong Arts Foundation, Chengdu, and Centre Pompidou, the piece was created with the help of volunteers in China who underwent workshops by the artists on cardboard art-making. While the installation was originally made in and patterned on the city of Chengdu, the Filipino artists said the use of cardboard packs more meaning in Manila.

"The cardboard is very much important in the Philippines. In other places, it's discarded... Here, we use it for everything. We construct with it, it becomes your bed, it becomes your house, it becomes everything," said Ms Aquilizan in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

"Cardboard is a strategy for us to, in a way, connect, because it's an ordinary material," said Mr Aquilizan.