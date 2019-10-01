Capturing man's impact on earth

Photographic artist Edward Burtynsky, 64, travels the world trying to capture striking images of humanity's impact on the planet, such as the chainsaw-like block cutters slowly making their way along the floors of the Carrara marble quarries in Italy (above).

The Canadian has spent 40 years focusing on large-scale human activities such as mining, quarrying, agriculture and deforestation - but he told BBC that he does not see himself as an environmentalist.

His latest project, Anthropocene, a multidisciplinary body of work, is a collaboration with film-makers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier that explores the idea proposed by some scientists that a geological epoch shaped by human activity has begun. It includes a travelling exhibition, a book and feature-length documentary.