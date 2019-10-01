Capturing man's impact on earth

Photographic artist Edward Burtynsky focuses on human activities affecting the planet.
Photographic artist Edward Burtynsky, 64, travels the world trying to capture striking images of humanity's impact on the planet, such as the chainsaw-like block cutters slowly making their way along the floors of the Carrara marble quarries in Italy (above).

The Canadian has spent 40 years focusing on large-scale human activities such as mining, quarrying, agriculture and deforestation - but he told BBC that he does not see himself as an environmentalist.

His latest project, Anthropocene, a multidisciplinary body of work, is a collaboration with film-makers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier that explores the idea proposed by some scientists that a geological epoch shaped by human activity has begun. It includes a travelling exhibition, a book and feature-length documentary.

Topics: 