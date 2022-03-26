Capturing conflict

The 2022 World Press Photo Contest has announced its regional winners – 24 photographers from 23 countries.

Among the winners is this one of protesters using slingshots and other homemade weapons in a clash with security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, which was taken on March 28 last year.

On Feb 1 last year, military leaders staged a coup in Myanmar, hours before a newly elected Parliament was to have been sworn in.

The military’s proxy party had lost to the civilian National League for Democracy (NLD), headed by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, putting the NLD in office for the second time since Myanmar’s first nationwide multiparty elections in 2015.

Following the coup, the military junta arrested Ms Suu Kyi alongside other lawmakers and activists. Huge protests erupted nationwide and were met with a harsh military crackdown.

International media organisations and a United Nations official reported that the military were firing live ammunition at civilian protesters and into people’s homes.

The day before this photograph was taken, 114 civilians were reportedly killed.

The photographer remains anonymous for reasons of personal safety.

Journalists attempting to cover the situation faced intimidation, harassment and violence from military authorities.

According to Reporters Without Borders, 115 journalists were arrested in Myanmar last year while covering protests or after being tracked down by the intelligence services, and three have been killed.

The global winners of the contest will be announced on April 7. The annual World Press Photo Contest recognises and celebrates the best photojournalism and documentary photography produced over the last year.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.