Capturing climate change

This image of a woman catching fish in a river filled with sandbags in Gabura Union in Bangladesh is part of a winning series at this year's Sony World Photography Awards.

Japanese photographer Shunta Kimura's Living In The Transition - which draws attention to one of the "most vulnerable areas" to the impact of climate change - won in the environment category.

Residents in Gabura Union, located in Bangladesh's south-western coast, live quietly amid the effects of climate change, which include landslides, river erosion and collapsing infrastructure caused by frequent tropical cyclones, notes the photographer.

His work, and other winning and shortlisted photographs, are being exhibited at Somerset House in London till May 2.

Australian photographer Adam Ferguson was awarded Photographer of the Year in the competition for his black-and-white self-portraits of migrants in Mexico.

