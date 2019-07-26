Camping out to beat Europe's heatwave

Things are heating up in Europe, and it is more than just Brexit.

Yesterday, Yvonne, the high-pressure hot air mass that is grilling Europe, lifted surface air temperatures in Germany beyond 40 deg C. To cool off, residents of Haltern am See in North Rhine-Westphalia camped out at Lake Silbersee II (above).

In France, the temperature in Paris reached 42 deg C, breaking the 1947 record. Climate researcher Peter Innes of Britain's University of Reading said the increased frequency of hot summers matched calculations about man-made global warming. "It has been estimated that about 35,000 people died as a result of the European heatwave in 2003, so this is not a trivial issue," said Dr Innes.