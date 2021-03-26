Calm before the storm

Thick rain clouds loomed over southern Singapore yesterday amid a week of wet weather.

The weatherman had warned earlier this month that more thundery showers were expected here in the second half of the month.

Meteorological Service Singapore had said that there could be several days when the showers could extend into the evening, but the overall rainfall is expected to be near normal over most parts of the country.

Cooler temperatures are also expected in the second half of this month, compared with the first two weeks, when the daily maximum temperature on most days was above 34 deg C.

