California blooms as curbs ease

People took pictures amid waist-high blossoms in every imaginable hue of orange, pink, yellow and purple at California's famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad city last week as it reopened to the public.

The attraction was closed for most of last year due to pandemic-related restrictions, but plummeting Covid-19 cases and the state's move to ease lockdown restrictions meant that the fields could once again welcome a limited number of visitors from last month.

The fields, 55km north of San Diego, showcase more than 70 million flowers, creating an annual spectacle when they bloom.

The Flower Fields, which are open to the public until May 9, are also a working farm.

The flowers sold by the farm usually end up at florists and supermarkets. REUTERS

