Cafe draws in patrons for selfie

Patrons taking a selfie at a newly opened, apparently two-dimensional black-and-white cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Feb 19.

The interior of the first black-and-white cafe to open in the country looks drawn, its unique effect making it perfect for Instagrammers.

This remarkable effect was achieved by the creators using white paint and black lines, and all repairs and design were done by hand in 35 days.

Interestingly, many have aptly commented on the cafe interior's resemblance to the music video for Norwegian synth-pop band A-ha's 1984 smash hit, Take On Me.

The cafe's surreal design hinges on an artful blending of reality and drawing not unlike that of the iconic video, which used a combination of pencil-sketch animation reminiscent of comic books and live-action footage called rotoscoping.