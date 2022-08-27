By a whisker

Keeper Colette Gibbings measuring a critically endangered brain coral underwater. PHOTO: AFP
A Sumatran tiger stretching against a huge ruler to get its height taken during the annual ZSL London Zoo animal weigh-in. PHOTO: XINHUA
Keeper Jess Jones keeping track of the Humboldt penguins statistics. Among them was penguin chick Bobby, who hatched at the zoo in April and was going on the scales for the first time. PHOTO: AFP
A domestic Bactrian camel getting weighed by her keeper Mick Tiley. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

It was time for the animals to get their vital statistics recorded at ZSL London Zoo on Thursday, and penguins, camels and squirrel monkeys were among the creatures that turned up.

To measure the animals, the keepers at the zoo have to come up with various ways to entice them. For instance, penguins have to be tricked into walking over the weighing scales as they line up for their food, while squirrel monkeys are offered tasty treats.

The information recorded will be added to a database shared with zoos the world over that helps zookeepers to compare information on thousands of endangered species.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top