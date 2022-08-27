By a whisker

It was time for the animals to get their vital statistics recorded at ZSL London Zoo on Thursday, and penguins, camels and squirrel monkeys were among the creatures that turned up.

To measure the animals, the keepers at the zoo have to come up with various ways to entice them. For instance, penguins have to be tricked into walking over the weighing scales as they line up for their food, while squirrel monkeys are offered tasty treats.

The information recorded will be added to a database shared with zoos the world over that helps zookeepers to compare information on thousands of endangered species.