Buzz over China's lake of tranquillity

There is a new buzz around the tranquil Luyang Lake Wetland Park in China's Jiangsu province.

Local media reported last week that a short video of the nature reserve had gone viral on social media.

The video had been liked or forwarded by many media outlets, getting nearly one million views.

The park, which is a nature reserve in Yangzhou city's Jiangdu District, has an ecological zone of nearly 666.7ha.

With numerous rivers and fish ponds, the park is known for the many kinds of birds and wild animals that inhabit the area.

Also known for its fresh air, the park is locally called the area's "natural oxygen bar".