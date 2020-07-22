Bunting buzz

Decorations have been put up at the Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower by the Tanjong Rhu Neighbourhood Committee in preparation for Singapore's 55th National Day.

In a Facebook post on Monday, MP for Mountbatten Lim Biow Chuan said he hoped that Mountbatten residents would enjoy the beautiful decorations and take pride in the achievements of the nation.

With the completion of Gardens by the Bay in 2012 and the Singapore Sports Hub in 2014, Tanjong Rhu became more accessible, and the area has been buzzing with energy as a hangout for families and outdoor enthusiasts in the past several years.

The Sports Hub is marking its fifth anniversary this month with a month-long virtual celebration that will culminate with the National Day Fiesta on Aug 9.