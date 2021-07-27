Bungee jump on two wheels

French athlete and former mountain-bike champion Aurelien Fontenoy making a bungee jump on his bike from the Artuby bridge, near Comps-sur-Artuby last Saturday.

Located in south-eastern France, the concrete bridge measures 182m and is popular with bungee jumpers.

Fontenoy, 31, who has more than 800,000 followers on YouTube, is no stranger to such challenges.

In January, he rode up 768 steps of the 140m-tall or 33-storey-high skyscraper Tour Trinity in La Defense, the business district of Paris, in 30 minutes.

