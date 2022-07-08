Bullish daredevils

PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Participants running ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, yesterday.

On each day of the nine-day festival, six bulls are released at 8am to  run from their corral through the  narrow, cobbled streets of the old  town over an 850m course. Ahead  of them are the runners, who try to  stay close to the animals without  falling over or being gored.

The daily test of courage against  a thundering pack of sharp-horned  bulls is the highlight of Spain’s  most famous bull-running festival,  which has returned after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

The launch of a firecracker  known as the “chupinazo” from  the balcony of the city’s town hall  at noon on Wednesday marked the  official start of the fiesta.

Thousands of partygoers from  around the world – most dressed  in the traditional all-white outfit  with a red scarf – responded ecstatically, screaming “Viva San Fermin” and spraying one another  with wine.

Despite a light rain falling, the  throng cheered wildly as they  waved their red scarves in the air  and passed giant yellow inflatable  balls over their heads as scores  looked on from crowded apartment balconies.

“The rain doesn’t matter. Seeing  the square full again is terrific,”  said 54-year-old civil servant Saioa  Guembe Pena, whose white shirt  was stained pink with wine.

The annual festival, made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926  novel The Sun Also Rises, was last  held in 2019. Local officials called  off the hugely popular event in  2020 and last year because of the  Covid-19 pandemic – the first time  the festival was cancelled since  Spain’s civil war in the 1930s.

The festival, which dates back to  mediaeval times, features concerts,  religious processions, folk dancing  and round-the-clock drinking. Dozens of people are hurt every  year during the bull runs, with  most injuries caused by runners  falling or being trampled by the  bulls.  

The last death was in 2009,  when a bull gored a 27-year-old  Spaniard in the neck, heart and  lungs.  

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top