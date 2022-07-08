Bullish daredevils

Participants running ahead of bulls during the “encierro” (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, yesterday.

On each day of the nine-day festival, six bulls are released at 8am to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850m course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the animals without falling over or being gored.

The daily test of courage against a thundering pack of sharp-horned bulls is the highlight of Spain’s most famous bull-running festival, which has returned after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

The launch of a firecracker known as the “chupinazo” from the balcony of the city’s town hall at noon on Wednesday marked the official start of the fiesta.

Thousands of partygoers from around the world – most dressed in the traditional all-white outfit with a red scarf – responded ecstatically, screaming “Viva San Fermin” and spraying one another with wine.

Despite a light rain falling, the throng cheered wildly as they waved their red scarves in the air and passed giant yellow inflatable balls over their heads as scores looked on from crowded apartment balconies.

“The rain doesn’t matter. Seeing the square full again is terrific,” said 54-year-old civil servant Saioa Guembe Pena, whose white shirt was stained pink with wine.

The annual festival, made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, was last held in 2019. Local officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic – the first time the festival was cancelled since Spain’s civil war in the 1930s.

The festival, which dates back to mediaeval times, features concerts, religious processions, folk dancing and round-the-clock drinking. Dozens of people are hurt every year during the bull runs, with most injuries caused by runners falling or being trampled by the bulls.

The last death was in 2009, when a bull gored a 27-year-old Spaniard in the neck, heart and lungs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE